MADILL, VELMA PEARL Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Velma Madill (nee Jessop) of Newmarket in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Gordon Madill. Loving mother of Douglas (Betty) and John (Ruth). Proud grandma of Terry (Deborah), Bradley (Pam), Darren (Shelley); Christine (Fabio) and Stephen (Tonya). Velma will also be lovingly remembered by her 9 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Berniece Helmer and brother Harold Andrews. Friends may be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 12 noon until time of a funeral service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. In Velma's memory, donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Southlake Regional Health Centre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELMA PEARL MADILL.
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019