KLAVINS, VELTA (nee MACERNIEKS) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 (age 92), at Scarborough General Hospital, with her daughter Vija by her side. Velta was born in Madliena, Latvia and came to Canada in 1951. She worked at Rust Craft Cards for many years and was an active member of the Latvian Seniors Association. She loved gardening, fashion and travel. Velta was predeceased by her parents Emilis and Marta, her husband Edgars and both of her sisters, Aina and Ilga. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Vija (Bob) and their family, as well as her family and friends in Latvia. The family thanks the caregivers at Cedarbrook Lodge for their kindness and care during the past 5-1/2 years, as well as the caregivers at Scarborough General Hospital. Funeral will be held at YORK VISITATION CENTRE (160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto, 416-221-3404), on October 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with viewing one hour before. Donations in her honour to the Latvian Canadian Cultural Centre, would be most appreciated.

