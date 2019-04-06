Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELVA (Val) NANCEKIVELL. View Sign

NANCEKIVELL, VELVA (Val) Peacefully on March 29, 2019, in her 102nd year, at Scarborough General with her loving daughter Wendi at her side. Reunited with her dear husband Lorne (2002). Beloved Mom of Larry and Wendi (Terry, 2017), grand-mother of Amy (Chris) and Lee, great grandmother of Taegan, Riley and Taryn. Lovingly remembered by the Murphy, Van Staveren and Nancekivell families. Missed by her beloved Rafters. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on June 21, 2019 at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road, Scarborough, ON M1G 1J6 with reception to follow at Mandarin Restaurant, 2206 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough. A donation to St. John the Divine in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

