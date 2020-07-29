OSTER, VERA BERNICE Promoted to Glory on July 25, 2020 in her 77th year. Vera passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at the Lennox and Addington General Hospital after a two and a half year battle with inflammatory breast cancer. She was a beloved daughter of Florence Sagriff and the youngest of her 16 siblings. Vera was predeceased by her brothers Kenneth, Keith, Donald, Clayton, Maitland, Eugene and Francis and her sisters Anita, Aleta, Joyce, June, Mildred, Kathleen, Shirley and Doris. She was also predeceased by her cherished son, Davey Albert Oster, who was sure to have been waiting for her with open arms. Her son Glen, daughter-in-law Catherine and granddaughters Leah and Maddy were with her every step of the way through her journey fighting her illness and will miss her dearly. Vera spent most of her life tirelessly working at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto as the Orthopaedics billing clerk and worked for years after her retirement helping doctors with their private billing. She was also a devoted member of the Salvation Army, dedicating herself to helping the downtown Toronto community through the ministries at the Harbour Light Centre, in various capacities, and more recently was a member of the Salvation Army Scarborough Citadel Community Church. She was also an ardent supporter and member of Alcoholics Anonymous proudly sober for 30 years. Her family would like to thank all of the many doctors, nurses and support staff who helped her throughout her last years. Her visitation is at Wartman's Funeral Home in Napanee, Ontario, on Thursday, July 30th and service is Friday at 1 p.m. Due to Covid-19, please call 613-985-2363 to make arrangements to attend or email wartmanfuneralhome @sympatico.ca. Donations can be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Salvation Army in Vera's name.