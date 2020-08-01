JOHNS, VERA BLANCHE Passed away at Fairmount Home, Kingston, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in her 98th year. Vera Fallis, beloved wife of the late Arnold Johns. Dear mother of Catherine, Christine (Neal) Sweetnam and Michael (Caroline Frei). Loving grandmother to Cameron and Tyr. Predeceased by her parents and siblings. Will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with Vera's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Fairmount Home, 2069 Battersea Road, Glenburnie, Ontario K0H 1S0, Friends of Algonquin Park - Fundraising Administrator, Box 248 Whitney, Ontario K0J 2M0 or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. In care of SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION SERVICE 613-389-7223 / 613-382-3683. Online condolences may be left at www.simplertimes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store