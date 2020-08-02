1/1
VERA CARMEN BELLISARIO
BELLISARIO, VERA CARMEN (nee DI IORIO) 1950 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 70. Predeceased by her loving parents Guerino and Nella Di Iorio. Dearly beloved wife of 48 years to Tony Bellisario. Cherished mother of Tanya and her husband Ted Biribauer. Loving nonna of her grand fur baby Chewy. Dear sister of Tony Di Iorio (Maria). Vera will be fondly remembered by her many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
