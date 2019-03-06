Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERA CHALLONER. View Sign

CHALLONER, VERA (nee MARTCHENKO) On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Vera Challoner (nee Martchenko) of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at age 83, at the Scarborough General Hospital, with family by her side. Born on December 12, 1935, in Salsigne, France, to Mary and John Martchenko (deceased), Vera immigrated to Canada in 1949 and settled in Toronto. She joined the Bell Telephone Company of Canada, Ltd., as an operator in 1957 and married Basil Neil Challoner (deceased) the following year. Vera retired from Bell Canada in 1993. Vera is survived by her brother Michael Martchenko (Patricia), daughter Suzanne Gostlin (Stephen) and son Steven (Janice Grant). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren Renée and Dylan, her extended family and many friends. A celebration of Vera's life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 115 St. Andrews Road in Scarborough beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Many thanks to the staff of the Scarborough General Hospital palliative care program for their compassionate support over the past month. Donations in Vera's memory may be made to the or to the Ontario SPCA.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.