CHALLONER, VERA (nee MARTCHENKO) On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Vera Challoner (nee Martchenko) of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at age 83, at the Scarborough General Hospital, with family by her side. Born on December 12, 1935, in Salsigne, France, to Mary and John Martchenko (deceased), Vera immigrated to Canada in 1949 and settled in Toronto. She joined the Bell Telephone Company of Canada, Ltd., as an operator in 1957 and married Basil Neil Challoner (deceased) the following year. Vera retired from Bell Canada in 1993. Vera is survived by her brother Michael Martchenko (Patricia), daughter Suzanne Gostlin (Stephen) and son Steven (Janice Grant). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren Renée and Dylan, her extended family and many friends. A celebration of Vera's life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 115 St. Andrews Road in Scarborough beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Many thanks to the staff of the Scarborough General Hospital palliative care program for their compassionate support over the past month. Donations in Vera's memory may be made to the or to the Ontario SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019