CROCKER, Vera Passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on April 23, 2019, after a brief illness. Vera was born October 2, 1928 in Toronto, one of two children to Michael and Anna Corin. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and her brother Victor. A caring and loving soul, Vera touched the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her children Doug (Liz), Donna (Bill) and Jeff (Vicki) and grandchildren Matthew, Kelly, Sarah, Katie, Blaise and Jacob. Our mother and Baba was our rock and has been our strength through this incredible journey of life. We will always remember her kind counsel and constant encouragement. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate, empathetic staff at Parkview Long Term Care and the teams at Markham Stouffville Hospital Critical Care and Palliative Care divisions, who guided her comfortably through the last stages of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Visitation 1 hour prior Vera will be interred with her parents at Pine Hills, in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkview Home or Markham-Stouffville Foundation, Palliative Care division would be appreciated.

