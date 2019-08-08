Age 89, of Willowdale, Ontario, passed away surrounded by her family on August 2, 2019. Vera was born in Toronto on May 9, 1930. She was a dedicated schoolteacher for most of her career at Sprucecourt Public School in Toronto. She also served on the executives of the Ukrainian Women's Association of Canada and the Rendezvous Club (retired women teachers). For several years, she was a hostess at the travelogues of Retired Teachers of Ontario – RTO District 16. Vera enjoyed beadwork projects, embroidery, pysanka writing, weaving, knitting hats for the underprivileged and volunteering with the CNIB in their weavery. In her retirement, she enjoyed many trips through Europe and the British Isles. Vera is survived by her dear sister Nathalia (Martin, deceased 2015) and nephews Peter (Olga) and Michael (Kristin) and her great-niece and nephews Celeste, Jeremy and William. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter (1978) and Mary (1985). A service of remembrance will be held at Willowdale Presbyterian Church, 38 Ellerslie Avenue, on Saturday, August 10th at 1:30 p.m. Reverend Matthew Sams will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, starting at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RTO-ERO Foundation, 18 Spadina Road, Toronto. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the caring staff at DelManor, North York General and Baycrest. Online condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019