GIBBINS, VERA EDNA June 21, 1920 to November 7, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vera, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John Gibbins (1974). Much loved mother of Dilys (Frank) Doe, Ruth (Wayne) Dudley and John (the late Connie). Grandmother to Shawn Doe (Darlene), Danielle Death (Josh), Lyndsey Dudley, Mathew Dudley (Yelena), Sarah Gibbins, Ryan Gibbins, Hayley Joudrey (Tristan), great-grandmother to Michael (Lyndsey), Brittany, Sebastian, Cheyenna (Tristan), Cordelia, Alisdair and Theodore. Great-great-grandmother to Brayden. Sister to Grant (Marion) Wells, Phyllis (the late Bud) Kerr, Allan (Norrie) Wells, the late Lewis Wells, the late Rita (Floyd) Forsyth and the late Shirley Wells. Vera was loved by many nieces, nephew and cousins. The kindness and support that our mother received from her friends is deeply appreciated by her family. The family wishes to thank the efforts and compassion of all the staff at the Unionville Home Society. Special thanks to nurse Michelle. There will be no service as requested by Vera. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

