COOK, VERA EVELYN June 21, 1920 - March 6, 2020 Vera passed away peacefully at Providence Villa Healthcare, on Friday, March 6, 2020 after a short illness, just shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Bill Cook (1986). Loving mother to Margaret Crosby (Skip) and John Cook (Janice). Much-loved grandmother to Sean Cook, Adam Crosby and Drew Crosby and dear aunt to nephew Ted McCraney (Marianna). Vera was born in Toronto and grew up on Sumach Street in Cabbagetown. She graduated from Winchester Public School and Jarvis Collegiate. Vera spent the last 69 years of her life in the family home she and Bill purchased in 1951 in Scarborough. Vera led an active, caring life and was a charter member of Victoria Park United Church from 1952 until it's closing in 2018. There she was active in the early years as a Sunday School Teacher, Summer Vacation School Teacher and Treasurer of the United Church Women's Association. She was also a regular member of the West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre, where she enjoyed euchre, bridge and cribbage with her friends. Up until the end of life at Providence Villa, she was still engaging her caregivers in cribbage competitions. Vera was the centre of all family gatherings with her stories and countless jokes. Every major family event started with her timely and lively blessing and culminated with her card games and prizes for all of the children. Vera loved her family and her family loved her. Due to the present situation concerning the COVID-19 virus, Vera's Celebration of Life will be postponed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to West Scarborough Neighbourhood Community Centre, Providence Healthcare or North York General Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020