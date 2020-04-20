GERMAN, Vera Evelyn Peacefully, at Leacock Care Centre, Orillia, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas German. Dear mother of Andrew (the late Genevieve) German. Loving grandmother of Jeremy (Judy) German, Wendy Gale (Robert Booth), Kim (Mike) Rose and Victoria (Bill) VanZutphen-Beattie. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Iaian German, Rebecca (John) German, Aaron (Liz) Rose, Kyle Rose, James Rose, Brent Gale, Robert Gale, Scott (Caitlin) Gale, Christopher Gale, Paula (Jeremy) Brown and Daniel Spurrell, and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Connie Ley-Peters, and the late Janet Berndt and Andrew German. Vera will live forever in our hearts. She had an active social life, loved her senior's club, and to swim, dance, and travel. She loved sharing childhood memories of her family in Hawkstone as well. She had a special way of making you feel like you were the only one in the room. Thank you to the nurses and staff of Leacock Care Centre for your care of Vera. We can't express our appreciation enough in this challenging time for the work that you do. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Vera's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.