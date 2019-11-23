ROBERTS, VERA FLORENCE Passed away peacefully at Wellington Park on Monday, November 18, 2019 in her 100th year. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Roberts and daughter Victoria Lynne. She will be lovingly remembered by son Gary (Erica) and extended family. The family extends deep gratitude to the staff at Wellington Park for their incredible care and compassion throughout Vera's stay. A Memorial Gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019