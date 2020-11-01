1/
VERA GERTRUDE HUGHES
HUGHES, VERA GERTRUDE Passed away peacefully, at the Brantford General Hospital, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late W. James Hughes. Loving mother of Jim and his wife Joanne. Caring grandmother of Jillian and Karlee. Great-grandmother of Abigail. Vera was very involved with Applewood United Church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Arrangements are entrusted to the BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue. A private graveside service will take place at Spring Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Brantford General Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences and donations are available at www.beckettglaves.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Vera in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre
88 Brant Avenue
Brantford, ON N3T 3H3
(519) 752-4331
