Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERA JANEL STODDART. View Sign

STODDART, VERA JANEL Peacefully passed away at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Lindsay on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Vera Stoddart (nee Fenwick) of Lindsay and formerly of Bond Head and Toronto in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Wilson for almost 59 years. Loving mom of Harry (Silvia) and Sandra (Peter) Labor. Loving grandma of Connor (Rebecca), Cavan, Harrison, Abigayle and Rebekah; Teigan and Sarah. Cherished sister of Roy (Elaine) Fenwick. She will be dearly missed. She met life's challenges with grace, a quiet conviction, and perseverance. From her humble beginnings as a city girl, she earned the respect of the farming community such that she became the first woman honoured as the Simcoe County Farmer of the Year (1990). She loved life on the farm, cherished her family and extended community, was a dedicated historian, and found beauty in her natural surroundings. Every day that she was able to share in the splendors of nature was another day well spent. She will be sadly missed by the countless organizations for which she volunteered. Friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Bond Head Cemetery. In Vera's memory, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto.

Funeral Home Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel

30 Simcoe Road

Bradford , ON L3Z 2A9

(905) 775-3335 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close