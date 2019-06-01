MacKAY, Vera Jean (nee ROMANIUK) Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Jim. Survived by her son Brian (his wife Cheryl), daughters Karen and Tara (her husband Dave), grandchildren Michael, Kevin and Janet, Shane and Bram and great-grandchildren Isaac, Olivia, Easton and Benjamin. Vera taught her children to love and laugh, particularly at themselves and each other. We loved you fiercely Mom. Brian, Karen and Tara. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 3rd, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 447 Port Union Road, West Hill, Ontario. Grace Church will accept donations should you wish to do so.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019