LINGEMAN, VERA KATHLEEN (nee WILLMOTT) 1940 - 2019 Died peacefully at home on August 11, 2019, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband John (Jack) Lingeman of over 50 years. Dearest sister of Hylda Andress and brother-in-law Bob (deceased) of England. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Norm Lingeman (Terry) and Donald Lingeman of Toronto. Survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Lingeman and her many special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in England and Canada. Vera was born in Wimbledon, England in 1940. She was the youngest daughter of Ernest and Clarissa (nee Potter) Willmott. It was the wedding of a good friend that brought her to Canada where she would meet the love of her life Jack. Together they shared a passion for sailing, tennis and gin on the rocks. We wanted to extend our sincere thanks to Erica Bain R.N. and Dr. Kent Russell for their care and compassion over the years, the incredible nurses from Bayshore Health Care and to the wonderful staff at the Bayfield House Retirement Lodge. In addition, thank you to all of our family and friends that supported us in sickness and in health, we couldn't have done it without you. At Vera's request, there will not be a funeral or a celebration of life. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Huronia for their new building fund in Penetanguishene. They can be contacted at 705-549-1034 or at hospicehuronia.ca/donations.php . We also ask that you please keep Jack in your thoughts and prayers. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

