VERA LENA GALLAUGHER
GALLAUGHER, VERA LENA (nee MAYES) August 3, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Centre on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in her 90th year. Vera, beloved wife of the late Lorne Gallaugher. Loving mother of Larry (Sandy Elliott). Dear grandmother of Daryl (Crystal Bosse) and the late Brent. Predeceased by her parents George and Eva Mayes. A private family service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with interment to follow at Alliston Union Cemetery. A special thank you to the management and staff at Bradford Valley Long Term Care Facility for the excellent and loving care she received in her final years. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
