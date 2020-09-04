1/
Vera Mabel McNAUL
McNAUL, Vera Mabel We regret to announce the passing of our loving aunt, Vera Mabel McNaul, on Friday, August 28, 2020. Vera was born in Highland Creek and was one of twelve children to Joe and Cora White. Vera was predeceased by her loving husband Bob, who after 50 great years of marriage passed in 2001. Vera got to live her dream of being independent and a long and healthy life. Vera was employed at Eaton's for many years and she and Bob enjoyed travelling and loved to spend time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by family members, friends and neighbors and especially by her nieces Marilyn, Julie and their families who spent a lot of time with Vera over the years. If you would like to make a donation in Vera's name, she was very fond of the Lindsay Boys and Girls Club or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
