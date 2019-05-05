MAKOHIN, Vera (nee SZELUK) Passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on Friday, May 3, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Loving mother of Taras (the late Irene), Steve, Walter (Maureen) and Maria (Simon). Proud and cherished Babusha/Nana Vera of Michael, Jacob, Matthew (Lauren) and Ryan. Vera will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019