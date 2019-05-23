Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERA MAY ARMSTRONG. View Sign Obituary

ARMSTRONG, VERA MAY (nee SIMPSON) Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Vera, in her 103rd year. Loving mother of Janet Bradford (John), Joy Mous (Jerry) and Neil Armstrong (Louise Plumley). Dear Gran to 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husband Wilbert "Wib" Armstrong. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon. A Celebration of Vera's Life will be held at the Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence, 60 West Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place in Aurora, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Terry Fox Foundation Bobcaygeon by visiting

ARMSTRONG, VERA MAY (nee SIMPSON) Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Vera, in her 103rd year. Loving mother of Janet Bradford (John), Joy Mous (Jerry) and Neil Armstrong (Louise Plumley). Dear Gran to 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by her husband Wilbert "Wib" Armstrong. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon. A Celebration of Vera's Life will be held at the Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence, 60 West Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will take place in Aurora, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Terry Fox Foundation Bobcaygeon by visiting hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019

