OSTROFF KAPLAN, VERA (nee ROST) Peacefully, at home in Florida, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of one hundred. Wife of the late Reuben Ostroff and the late Harry Kaplan. Dear daughter of the late Fannie and the late Julius Rost. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sharon Ostroff, Judie and Wes Goldstein, Michael Ostroff, Joel and Cheryl Ostroff. Cherished Gramma of Jen and Danny Stark, Rick Ostroff, Kathryn Binnersley, Jay Ostroff, Jeffrey and Shoshana Ostroff. Proud great-grandmother of Jacob Aaron, Benjamin Yehuda, Zev, Avraham Moshe, and Levi Yitzchak Stark; Chaya Sura and Leah Gittel Ostroff. Predeceased by her sisters and their spouses, Esther and Tom Adler, Gwen and Saul Berkowitz; and by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lou and Zelda Ostroff, Jenny and Abe Brock. Loving Auntie Vera of Lynn Adler, Marty and Judi Adler, Richard and Myra Lewin, Louise Lewin, Carole and Steven Greenberg, Barbara and the late Hymie Brock, Ruth and the late Morris Maclan. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020