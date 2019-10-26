Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera (KE) PLAWUSZCZAK. View Sign Service Information Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel 2058 Kipling Ave Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9 (416)-745-7555 Obituary

PLAWUSZCZAK (KE), Vera Actress, writer, photojournalist, and cultural and civic leader. Born in Sambir, Ukraine, in 1927. Passed away on October 23, 2019 in Toronto. Daughter of actors Lawro Kempe and Claudia Kempe Hosch. Loving wife of Roman Plawuszczak (d. 2011). Beloved mother to Ulana Plawuszczak Pidzamecky (Taras) and Tania Plawuszczak-Stech (Marko). Dearest grandmother to Wasyl (William), Sophia, and Oleksa (Alexander) Pidzamecky. Performed on stage from childhood, along with her parents. Studied at the Institute of the Order of Saint Basil in Lviv and later in Stanislaviv, Vienna and Innsbruck. Migrated during World War II; was in the displaced persons camp in Landeck, Tyrol, Austria. Settled in Toronto in 1949. Joined the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve. Was a member of the Ukrainian Women's Organization of Canada and staged and performed in comedy revues. Performer in the theatre troupe of the Ukrainian National Federation in Toronto. Co-founder and archivist of the Canadian Ethnic Journalists' and Writers' Club. Columnist and sectional editor for The New Pathway Ukrainian weekly newspaper for many years. Author and presenter of editorial commentaries and host of culinary segments on Svitohliad TV. Author of numerous humorous texts, articles, and poems and well-known entertainer. Recipient of numerous professional and community awards, including the Taras Shevchenko Medal and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. Vera brought great joy to her family and delight to her community, not only through her many talents and activities, but also by her loving and generous nature, optimism, and endless good humour. Her bright and active mind was a source of inspiration to her children, grandchildren and anyone who knew her. Vera will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Family and friends will be received at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, (North of Rexdale Blvd.), Toronto, on Sunday, October 27th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. (panakhyda at 7:30 p.m.). Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, Toronto, on Monday, October 28th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, North York. The family expresses its sincere thanks to Father Ivan Palisa of St. Demetrius Church for his pastoral care and especially to the devoted staff of Eatonville Care Centre (particularly Vera's PSW, Filomena) for their professionalism, kindness, and support, which will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies (CIUS), the UNF Foundation, or St. Demetrius The Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at



PLAWUSZCZAK (KE), Vera Actress, writer, photojournalist, and cultural and civic leader. Born in Sambir, Ukraine, in 1927. Passed away on October 23, 2019 in Toronto. Daughter of actors Lawro Kempe and Claudia Kempe Hosch. Loving wife of Roman Plawuszczak (d. 2011). Beloved mother to Ulana Plawuszczak Pidzamecky (Taras) and Tania Plawuszczak-Stech (Marko). Dearest grandmother to Wasyl (William), Sophia, and Oleksa (Alexander) Pidzamecky. Performed on stage from childhood, along with her parents. Studied at the Institute of the Order of Saint Basil in Lviv and later in Stanislaviv, Vienna and Innsbruck. Migrated during World War II; was in the displaced persons camp in Landeck, Tyrol, Austria. Settled in Toronto in 1949. Joined the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve. Was a member of the Ukrainian Women's Organization of Canada and staged and performed in comedy revues. Performer in the theatre troupe of the Ukrainian National Federation in Toronto. Co-founder and archivist of the Canadian Ethnic Journalists' and Writers' Club. Columnist and sectional editor for The New Pathway Ukrainian weekly newspaper for many years. Author and presenter of editorial commentaries and host of culinary segments on Svitohliad TV. Author of numerous humorous texts, articles, and poems and well-known entertainer. Recipient of numerous professional and community awards, including the Taras Shevchenko Medal and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. Vera brought great joy to her family and delight to her community, not only through her many talents and activities, but also by her loving and generous nature, optimism, and endless good humour. Her bright and active mind was a source of inspiration to her children, grandchildren and anyone who knew her. Vera will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Family and friends will be received at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, (North of Rexdale Blvd.), Toronto, on Sunday, October 27th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. (panakhyda at 7:30 p.m.). Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, Toronto, on Monday, October 28th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, North York. The family expresses its sincere thanks to Father Ivan Palisa of St. Demetrius Church for his pastoral care and especially to the devoted staff of Eatonville Care Centre (particularly Vera's PSW, Filomena) for their professionalism, kindness, and support, which will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies (CIUS), the UNF Foundation, or St. Demetrius The Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close