ROCK, VERA Peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Vera was reunited with her loving husband Phil (2008). Dear sister of Gloria Burden. Predeceased by her sisters Shirley, Evie, Margaret, Marie and her brothers Hubert, John and Jimmy. Vera will be lovingly remembered by all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Vera was a longtime employee of John's Scientific (Glass). Her feisty personality and generous spirit impacted many people over the course of her life. She will be remembered by all for the fun times spent in Florida, backyard pool parties and good times gambling at the casino. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in Precious Blood Church (Lawrence east of Victoria Park). Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

