WITER, Vera Theodosia Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 1, 2019, in Toronto, at the age of 71, after a long illness. Beloved wife and best friend of Andrew Witer, dear sister to Ihor Kowalsky, Vera will be lovingly remembered by her entire family, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. Panachyda service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral to be held at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Ave., Etobicoke, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre in Vera's memory, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019