BROWN, Vera Wright (nee CANNON) February 12, 1922 - February 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by her first husband Henry C. (Mickey) McGuire (June 16, 1974) and her second husband Theodore O. P. (Ted) Brown (December 5, 1995). She will be sadly missed by her family and friends from Cummer Lodge. A Commemorative Gathering will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Wednesday, February 13th from 1-3 p.m. Private cremation will take place and the interment will take place at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to North York General Hospital or Cummer Lodge. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019