VERN HOUSER
HOUSER, VERN Passed away courageously at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on May 11, 2020, in his 98th year. Devoted Husband of Betty. Cherished Brother of Lois Thumlert, Kay Brown and Phyllis Houser. Loving Father of Marlene (John), Barry and Sherry. Beloved Grandad to Kaley (Jane), Kieran (Jaime) and Jazmine (John Ross). Proud Great-Grandad of Brady, Fionn, Spencer, Quill and Lyric. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Gratitude is sent to his special caregivers and friends at Amica Swan Lake who became his extended family over the last 10 years. A private celebration of life will follow the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
