VERNA BELANGER

BELANGER, VERNA We wish to announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She shared her love, humour, and care with family and friends alike. With loving last wishes, Janice, Rosemary (Tony), Vincent (Rita), Nancy, and David. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pine Hills Cemetery in Section 14, where she will be resting with her husband Sonny. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com