BLACK, Verna (nee CIOCI) September 23, 1931 - November 24, 2019 Peacefully, with her children at her bedside, she chose to depart the same day of the week and date of the month (albeit a different month) as her husband Jack. Survived by her four children, Janet Niskanen (Ron), John (Becky Church), Jeff (Barb Elliott), and Joanna Ellis (Trevor), her sisters Beatrice (Weekes) and Helen (Sculthorp)and her sister-in-law Lucille Cunneyworth as well as grandchildren Lauren, Jordan, Danielle, Elliott and Carolyn Black, Emily Niskanen, Natasha Black and Owen and Julia Ellis. Born in Toronto to Italian immigrant parents, a star high school student and athlete at Runnymede High, Verna was among the first wave of Supermoms; attending school as an adult while capably balancing a husband, children, a household and a large group of extended family and friends. She had a long career teaching at the Dufferin Peel Roman Catholic School Board, the latter part of which she devoted to helping integrate children of many different cultures to the school system through her junior kindergarten class. She filled her retirement days with her book club, bridge groups and her many sets of friends. Saturday morning coffee with Susan and Sue was one of the many times she cherished. In her later years, she cruised in the good ship Amica from which she has now set sail to join Captain Jack. Mom, you were loved by us and all who knew you. You will be missed and fondly remembered. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 921 Flagship Dr., Mississauga. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Credit. For those who wish, donations to Trillium Health Partners, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019