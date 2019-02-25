DEANS, Verna Gertrude "Dee Dee" On February 12, 2019, in her 99th year, Heaven gained another angel. Adored wife of the late Wilfred Deans. Affectionate sister to the late Marie Kottermier and Lloyd Fryer. Treasured daughter of the late Bernard and Annie Fryer. Cherished companion to the late George "Ed" Hardiment and Glenn Knight. Much loved by nieces Barbara Davidson and Lynne. Jeddry and nephew Philip Hardiment. Remembered fondly by Barbara and John Gambles and family and friends across Canada. Verna is lying at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M4C 1L3. Funeral on Thursday, February 28, 2019 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. service at 1 p.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rockcliffe Community Care and Beach Arms Retirement Home for the care Verna received. Donations to the charity of your choice will be greatly apprecited.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019