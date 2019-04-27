PATTERSON, VERNA MARGUERITE It is with sadness that we announce her passing on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lakeridge Hospital in Ajax at the age of 88. Reunited with her beloved husband Robert. Cherished mother of Ron (Penny) and Wendy (Doug). Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Drew), Will (Jackie), Shannon and Laura. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Saturday, May 4th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will commence following the visitation in the Glendale Chapel. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeridge Hospital Ajax for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope and Healing International.

