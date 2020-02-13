|
WOOD, Verna Rose September 1, 1930 - February 8, 2020 On Saturday, February 8, 2020 in her 90th year, Verna died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was called home by her Lord and Saviour, leaving her beloved husband, Gordon; 6 children, Laurel (Bob), Tom (Mary), Nancy Duncan, Carol (Robert), Brian (Sandy), Dan (Laurie); 16 grandchildren, Rebecca, Tim, Kyle, Corey, Kris, Ken, Astrid, Allison, Simon, Emily, Amelia, Rachel, Ben, Abby, George, Charlotte and 6 great-grandchildren. She will also be sadly missed by her brother David Johnston and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at The Simple Alternative, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering, on Saturday, February 15, 2020; 1:00 p.m. Visitation, 2:00 p.m. Celebration of Life, Reception will follow. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020