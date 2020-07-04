1/1
VERNA YVONNE SIDDALL
SIDDALL, VERNA YVONNE (nee FLEMING) Passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 90 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Verna was born October 17, 1929 in Toronto, daughter of the late Dan and Stella Fleming and predeceased by two brothers, Fred and Jack Fleming and a sister Jean. A graduate of Vaughan Road Collegiate she became a registered nurse training at St. Joseph's Hospital, graduating in 1950 and staying close with her classmates over the years. She is survived by her loving husband Howard Edward Siddall of 67 years whom she met while nursing in Port Colborne. She will be remembered for her caring, compassion, unconditional love and support by her children Robert, Susan (Mark Lakin), Tom and John (Laura) and her grandchildren Stephanie, Douglas, Alexander, Jonathan, Kristy, Heather, Matthew (Nina) and Megan. She will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends and neighbors. In addition to nursing, Verna also enjoyed volunteer work, with the Red Cross, Canadian Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation and Meaford Hospital Auxiliary. Her other passion was playing bridge with a large circle of friends and her husband; both in Toronto and after they retired to Thornbury. Verna and Howard were longtime members of Grace United Church in Thornbury. Verna had a wonderful life but the last few years were difficult ones as her health slowly took away her independence. We would like to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Marilyn (Thornbury) and Anna (Stouffville), both with whom she had a special bond, almost like sisters. Thanks also to her nurses from SRT, Sue and Marie, Dr Krishna, the staff at Stouffville Creek and the doctor and nurses at Markham Stouffville Hospital (2E). An even bigger thank you goes out to Howard and her son Tom who were by her side 24/7 helping her through the last difficult years. Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at O'Neill Funeral Home in Stouffville and can be viewed online July 8th at 2:00 p.m. by logging into: http://distantlink.com/dlm81.html PASSWORD: ARBOR2020 Condolences can be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/oneill/obituaries/verna-yvonne-siddall/51209

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
