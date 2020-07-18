VERNER SORENSEN

SORENSEN, VERNER 1938 - 2020 Passed away at his home, peacefully in his sleep, with his little dog Bailey at his side, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joan and stepfather to Doug and Rome and grandfather to Morea and Lucien. Former husband of Aase and an amazing father to son Blake and daughter Conni. Like many Danes, Vern sought a new life in Canada in the 1950s and settled in Thunder Bay, ON, where he worked his way up in Loblaws ending as manager. An entrepreneur by nature, he soon purchased and successfully ran Bay Quality Meats. He later moved to the GTA to become one of the founders of indoor tanning in North America to an amazing success. He opened many salons, Midnight Sun, one of which is still running today by his daughter. Vern was a genuinely nice and generous soul and lived life to the fullest - his way. No funeral or memorial will be held immediately but will at a later date.



