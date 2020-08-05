JEMMOTT, VERNON CLAIREMONTE It is with great sadness that the Jemmott Family announces Vern's passing on July 31, 2020, due to heart complication. My father enjoyed a very full and robust life playing dominoes, and vacationing in Barbados yearly. He now joins his beloved wife Thyra Jemmott, who preceded him on May 18, 1999. He will be sadly missed by his son, Dave and daughter-in-law Angela, his three grandchildren: Jermaine, Kevin and Tiffany, his brothers, Paleta and Winslow, along with his nieces and nephews, friends and family in Canada, Barbados, USA and England. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral is by invitation only. The service will be broadcast on Zoom Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. The interment will commence on Saturday, August 8th, 11 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto. All are welcome to join at the interment.