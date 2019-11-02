NEWSON, Vernon David February 8, 1919 - October 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern in his 100th year. Vern proudly served his country, first with the army, and later transferred to the Royal Canadian Air Force for the duration of the Second World War. He was a gifted mechanic who loved to work, always busy, either at his store "Newson's Sharpening and Skate Exchange" or creating in his basement workshop. He will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Gail (Bill), Wendy (John) and Sharon (Brian), his seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. All will be comforted knowing he is joining the love of his life, Dorothy. Vern was thrilled to celebrate with the Raptors this year and was looking forward to the Maple Leafs possibly winning the Stanley Cup. The family celebrated Vernon's life in a private ceremony on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019