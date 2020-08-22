BARRETT, VERNON E. Vern passed away peacefully, on August 13, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Claire (2018) for 64 years. Loving Dad of Lynne (Paul Dunderas). Proud Papa of Matthew and Lisa (Steve Jobson). Dear big brother of Terry. A gentleman in the truest sense of the word, Vern will be remembered for his great sense of humour, charm, cheerfulness and kind, gentle nature. A career "credit" man for many decades, Vern was most proud of his F.W. Woolworth years where he launched and promoted their retail credit card operations across Canada. A private family service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Guelph. A Celebration of Life will follow at a future date. Condolences may be shared at: www.wallcustance.com