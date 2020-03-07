Home

Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
VERNON E. PURCELL

PURCELL, QC, VERNON E. June 21, 1922 - March 2, 2020 Our family is profoundly saddened to announce that Vernon passed away peacefully, and on his own terms, on Monday, March 2, 2020, in his 98th year. He said he wanted "Notice" which he was granted, as he was able to say goodbye to his loving family and good friends. Vernon was predeceased by his cherished wife, Rita McCallum. His parents Clarence, Aida and brother, Lionel. He is survived by his loving children, Glenn (Robin) and Debi Munn (Doug); adoring grandchildren, Tara (Jason), Tami (Derrick) and Brandon (Christine). He also leaves behind his precious great grandchildren, of whom he felt very blessed to have a close and loving relationship with - Ashley, Maia, Spencer, Jack, Gavin and Ava. Vernon attended East York Collegiate, University of Toronto and graduated Osgoode Law School in 1948. Vernon was a highly respected lawyer for over 58 years in private practice in East York. He was an active member of The East York Rotary Club, an avid golfer and life member of Cedarbrae Golf Club and curling member with Rita at the East York Curling Club. Vernon served in the navy in the RCNVR. He loved spending time at his parents' farms, and enjoyed summers with his family at his cottage in Honey Harbour. In recent years, Vernon looked forward to spending Saturday afternoons with good friend, Andy. Vernon spent the last 10 years at Sunrise in Unionville, where he made many friends and served as President of the Resident's Counsel. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the loving caregivers at Sunrise, of whom he held in high regard. In accordance with Vernon's wishes, a private family celebration has been planned. If desired, donations may be made in Vernon's honour to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or The Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
