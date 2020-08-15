1/
VERNON FRANCIS (FRANK) BAINBRIDGE
BAINBRIDGE, VERNON FRANCIS (FRANK) Former Printing Pressman at the Toronto Star for 41 Years Passed away suddenly at home, with his loving family at his side, on August 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Alice for 61 years. Proud father of John (Chris), Sheryl (Greg) and Kelly (Shane). Amazing poppa to Justin (Kate), Corey (Olivia), Branden, Brad (Max), Jeff (Tayla) and Kendahl. Loving great-poppa to Emmalyn, Lillian and Paisley. Dear brother of Barbara Dawson. Vernon will be lovingly remembered by his extended family members and friends. A private family service was held and Vernon was laid to rest at Pine Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow when circumstances allow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Star Fresh Air Fund or the Star Santa Claus Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
