Service Information Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough , ON K9J 1C5 (705)-745-6984 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough , ON K9J 1C5 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough , ON K9J 1C5 Prayer Service 7:00 PM Highland Park Funeral Centre 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough , ON K9J 1C5 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Cathedral of St Peter-in-Chains 411 Reid St. Peterborough , ON Obituary

MULHALL, VERNON REDMOND JOSEPH 1924-2019 Died peacefully, in his 96th year, at Princess Gardens, Peterborough, on October 5, 2019. Survived by his dearly beloved wife of 64 years Maureen (née Hickey); his children, Sheilagh Breskey (Jeffrey), Mary, John (Susan), Michael and Henry (Cara); grandchildren, Michael, Patrick and Catherine; his sister, Vivian McDonough (John, deceased), and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ida Mulhall, sister Dora Mickiewicz (Bronislaw), brother John, and several brothers and sisters-in-law and nephews. Born in Thamesville, Ontario, Vernon grew up in Toronto, where he was fortunate to be educated by the Basilian Fathers at both St. Michael's College School and St. Michael's College in the University of Toronto. A chemical engineer, he spent his entire career as a research scientist at GE Canada, representing Canada on many international technical and standards bodies. In retirement, he devoted his time to family, daily Mass at his parish, and his passions for genealogy and reading. Visitation at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m., (Parish Prayers at 7:00). A Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, Vernon's Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains, 411 Reid St., Peterborough, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Most Reverend Michael Mulhall, Archbishop of Kingston, officiating. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Please say a prayer or offer a Mass for the repose of Vernon's soul. Requiescat in pace.

