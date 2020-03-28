|
PINK, VERNON WILLIAM It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a much loved, kind and gentle man, on his 93rd birthday. Bill leaves behind his wife Dorothy Wilton and his step-children. Alex, Karen Leary, Rick (Lori), Larry (Ann), Cindy Vescio (Santos), Brian (Bianca), Bruce and Steve; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his nephew Jim Gorloff (Mitzi); nieces, Susan Gorloff and Janet Vanderbeek (deceased). Sadly missed by his 7 great-nieces and nephews and 3 great-great-niece and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Vera Gorloff Pink; and George and Eileen Gorloff. We would like to thank Amica Unionville Retirement, specifically the second floor staff, who where so amazing at caring for Bill. We want to thank you all, Noel and Jane were so kind and gentle. Bella you were Bill's ANGEL. George from St. Elizabeth for all his care and concern over the years. We will never forget all that you all did. In lieu for flowers, donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation KIDNEY CAMPAIGN would be appreciated, 30 Bond St., Toronto, ON M5B 1W8 or stmichaelsfoundation.com Please watch the Marshall Funeral Home website marshallfuneralhome.com for further information, as for right now, we are unable to move ahead with a memorial due to the Covid 19 situation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020