KELLY, VERONICA ANN (nee NOLAN) Passed away peacefully, after a very brief stay at Southlake Hospital. She was surrounded by family as she left us on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at age 93. Veronica was predeceased by her husband Tommy Kelly and is survived by her loving daughters Yvonne and Kendra, her grandchildren Braedon, Declan, Niall and Evalyn and her great-granddaughter Quinn. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. Veronica was always happiest when she was surrounded by family. She was feisty and strong until the end. We would like to thank the nurses and doctors in the palliative care unit at Southlake Hospital for the heartfelt care, respect and love they showed Veronica in her final days. Friends may call at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2-4 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Chapel followed by a reception.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
