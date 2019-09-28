FUNSTON, VERONICA (TUTIN) On September 24, 2019, age 95. Born on October 25, 1923, Vera grew up in a flat above the old Grover Theatre on Danforth Avenue always displaying great class and dignity throughout her life. She went to Coleman Avenue P.S. and Malvern Collegiate, later joining the Toronto Star where she met future husband John (Jack) Funston. They moved to Willow Avenue at Balmy Beach in 1950 and lived there 46 years, raising four kids: Holly, Veronica (Ric Devriese), John (Debbie) and Michael (Connie). Vera stayed home with the kids until all were in school and then joined the Toronto Telegram on the classified switchboard. When the paper closed in 1971, she returned to The Star as an ad taker. After Jack retired, they successfully launched Can-Am Marketing. As a teen, Vera had great dancing talent, entertaining wartime airmen stationed at the CNE grounds, tap dancing to Mademoiselle from Armentieres. She was invited to tour overseas with Wayne and Shuster's Army Show, but owing to her age, her parents said no. She was always a warm and gracious host to the many children, friends and relatives who visited our home. A wonderful mother, she will be greatly missed by her children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In 2013, predeceased by Jack and brother Desmond (Bud) Tutin and by parents Arthur Tutin (1971) and Olive O'Reilly (1952). Cremation. Private memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019