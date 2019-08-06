Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERONICA IRENE GALLOWAY. View Sign Obituary

GALLOWAY, VERONICA IRENE (nee ARMSTRONG) The Clan lost another member on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Irene had a long journey through life from birth to James and Helen Armstrong in Skendleby, Lincolnshire, England, on July 2, 1921, to servicing airplane engines in WWII in Gloucestershire, to meeting Flying Officer Derek Allen Davy (RAF) (1944-1988), marrying in 1946 and immigrating to Canada. Life changed on June 10, 1950, with the birth of a daughter, Terry Suzanne Davy, at Grace Hospital in Toronto. In 1986, she married her second husband, Robert Galloway (1918-2009), who is survived by his two sons, Peter (Karen) and Robert (Donna Lynn), and predeceased by a son, Ian. Sadly, Alzheimer's crept into Irene's life and caused a move to Heritage River Retirement Home in Elora, followed by Simcoe Manor Long-Term Care Home in Beeton, where the staff couldn't have provided better care. She ended her journey there in a peaceful, caring setting at age 98. Cremation has taken place and interment will be on August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Belsyde Cemetery, Fergus. A guest book is available at

