WUSCHENNY, VERONICA M. (nee MILO) Veronica M. Wuschenny (nee Milo), was taken suddenly on July 4, 2020, from Credit Valley Hospital. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Predeceased by Sam and Mary Milo; brother-in-law Gerry Hahn; sister Carole Spanier and Earl Spanier. Veronica leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Andrew Wuschenny; daughter Corrinne Pollard and Charles Linton; daughter Tammy Sessa and Scott; and grandchildren, Felicia Pollard, Rachel Pollard and Connor Sessa. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.



