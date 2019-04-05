Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER Veronica "JOSEPHINE" O'REILLY CSJ. View Sign





O'REILLY, CSJ (SISTER JOSEPHINE), Sister Veronica The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada announces the death of our beloved Sister Veronica at Mount St. Joseph, Peterborough, on April 3, 2019. Sister Veronica was born in Lindsay, ON in 1937 and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peterborough in 1956. Sister Veronica was predeceased by her parents, the late Veronica Doherty and Joseph O'Reilly, and her sister Dorothy (Ross). Family who mourns her loss are her sister Patricia (Pat) Anzovino of Fort Erie, her brother Joseph (Beverly) of Lindsay, her sister Mary (John) Pearson of Aurora and her brothers Patrick and Michael of Little Britain, as well as several nieces and nephews. Sister Veronica ministered in the field of education as a teacher and principal in Peterborough, Kirkfield, Victoria College in Toronto, the University of Dublin, Ireland and St. Peter's High School in Peterborough. She graduated from Trent University and maintained a lifelong love for her Alma Mater which bestowed on her an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree in 1987. She earned a Ph.D in English and Irish literature from the University of Toronto and later was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from St. Michael's College of the University of Toronto. She received the Order of Ontario in 1991 as well as the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals. Sister Veronica was also Assistant Director of the Ecumenical Forum and Director of Ecumenism and a member of the Secretariat of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. Sister Veronica served for many years in leadership of the Sisters of St. Joseph. She also served on many Boards including the Board of Governors, Trent University; the Board of Directors, Toronto School of Theology; the National Catholic Broadcasting Council; St. Joseph's Hospital, Peterborough; St. Joseph's Hospital, Parry Sound and the Southdown Institute. Throughout her career she gave numerous keynote addresses on education, health care and religious life and she facilitated Chapters and retreats for religious congregations. Visitation will be at Mount St. Joseph, 1555 Monaghan Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, April 7th, 2:30 to 4:30 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th at 1:30 p.m.at the Cathedral of St. Peter-in-Chains, 411 Reid Street, Peterborough. This will be followed by interment at Highland Park Cemetery, Peterborough. Arrangements by the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

