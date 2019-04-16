ELLIOTT, VERONICA PATRICIA "RONNIE" October 22, 1919 - April 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Fountain View Care Community. Predeceased by her loving husband Henry "Toots" Elliott, son Jim Elliott, daughters Geraldine Pal, Judy Gaunt, and her 12 brothers. Survived by her daughter Joanne Pready, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A special thank you to all the staff at Fountain View for their years of care and support. Friends may visit at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St. (south of Wellesley) on Wednesday, April 17th from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences – www.rosar-morrison.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERONICA PATRICIA "RONNIE" ELLIOTT.
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019