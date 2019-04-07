RYDER, VERONICA (VICKY) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd (Red). Loving mother of Beverley (Dave) Gerhardt and Paul Wayne (Sue). Cherished grandmother of Kevin (Jennifer), Eric and Jeffrey. Dear sister of Harry and Lorna of Saskatchewan and the late LaVerne of Sudbury. Predeceased by her father Paul Pitzel and her step-mother Clara Bauer. Vicky will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Vicky was a celebrated Bomb Girl from Ajax. A Celebration of Life may take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2019