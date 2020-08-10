FRAIR, Veronica "Ronnie" Teresa (nee McKENZIE) Peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on August 5, 2020, at the age of 96. She is survived by her children: Tom (Kerry), Dave (Remy), Anne Marie (Glen) and Steve; by grandchildren, Shawn (Andrea), Forest, Paul and Laura (Shawn); and by great-grandchildren, Harrison, Maxwell and Ben. Ronnie was born in North Bay, Ontario in 1923, where she enjoyed a happy youth with her siblings, Kay, Mary, Cam and Bill. In 1952, she married her highschool sweetheart, Ken Frair, and followed him to Sudbury, then Toronto, through work transfers. Though North Bay was always her home at heart. Ronnie, a sweet and gentle soul, will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private funeral mass will take place at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Scarborough.