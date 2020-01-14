Home

VERONIKA (VERA) ROS

VERONIKA (VERA) ROS Obituary
ROS, VERONIKA (VERA) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Veronika (Vera) Ros on January 10, 2020. Originally from Velika Polana, Slovenia, Vera was the first daughter born to Martin and Veronika Laki. One of seven children, she always recalled a childhood rich with love and laughter. With the support of her aunt Mary and husband Frank Szura, at the age of seventeen, she immigrated to Toronto, Canada, where she met the love of her life, Nicolas. A jill-of-all-trades, Vera spoke four languages and was a remarkable cook. She loved dancing and swimming in the ocean, but above all else, spending time with friends and family. A humble, gentle soul, Vera cherished life's simple pleasures and found the joy in everything. Vera is survived by her loving husband and best friend of almost 48 years, Nicolas. She is also survived by her son Nicolas Jr. and fiancé Ivy, son Martin and wife Pamela and daughter Veronika and partner Richard. She is also survived by her dearly loved grandson, Richie. The family gives those who enriched Vera's life their warmest gratitude. Though her early passing is a loss to us all, her life was a blessing to all who knew her. Visitation is being held at Ward Funeral Home "Weston Chapel" (2035 Weston Rd., Toronto, Ontario), Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church (1415 Royal York Rd., Toronto), on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
